Liverpool want to agree over £200,000-a-week terms with their ‘incredible’ star – Report

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has recently been linked with a move away from Anfield after his interview with renowned Spanish media outlet AS.

However, earlier today, Neil Jones covered a story (Goal) stating that the Reds supporters should not be worried as the club want to tie the Egyptian attacker down to a new lucrative deal.

Read – How Liverpool could line up with Thiago returning soon

The well known journalist claimed that the Premier League champions know the worth of the African superstar and want to hold on to him no matter what.

Salah joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 and in his first season under Klopp, he broke several records, including the record for most goals scored in a PL (38-game) campaign. He deservedly earned himself a bumper new deal worth £200,000-a-week.

The 28-year-old’s current contract will expire in 2023 and Jones has mentioned that Liverpool are certain to offer him terms worth over £200,000-a-week to extend his stay at Anfield.

In the current campaign, Salah is once again tearing it apart in the Premier League. He is the top scorer with 13 goals (12 starts) and was absolutely world class in the last game vs Crystal Palace.

Earlier this month, team-mate Andrew Robertson praised the former Roma attacker and said that he is an ‘incredible’ player (Liverpool Echo). For what he has done at Liverpool, Salah has earned a lot of praise from all over the world and without a shadow of a doubt, he deserves a new contract.

However, Gary Neville (via Mirror Sport) thinks that the 67-capped international is cold blooded and would end up leaving the Reds. In your view, if the Egyptian does end up departing the club, who should Klopp sign to replace him?