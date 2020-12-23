Move close – Liverpool to secure £500,000 signing – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are close to securing their first signing of the winter.

According to The Times, Liverpool have agreed a fee with Birmingham City for young defender Calum Scanlon

The famous British news source have mentioned that the Reds made an offer of around £500,000 for the 15-year-old player and the bid was accepted by Birmingham.

Scanlon would go into the Liverpool’s Youth team, he is a versatile player, who can be deployed on the left side of the defense and the midfield.

Klopp is renowned for handing youngsters the chance to shine and at Anfield, a number of academy players have made their debuts under the management of the German boss.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams, Caoimhin Kelleher and Neco Williams have consistently been part of the first team this season and have done well. Moreover, Leighton Clarkson got the chance to make his debut this term as well.

19-year-old Jones has even started regularly in the center of the park in the absence of senior stars and has shown that he can play with the big guns. The midfielder was highly impressive against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side last week.

Klopp knows the importance of youngsters in the long term success of Liverpool and, therefore, the club should continue to invest to improve the Academy.

Scanlon is surely not going to be the solution to Liverpool’s current defensive injury crisis and the Reds should move to sign a proven center half in the upcoming transfer window. Nevertheless, let’s hope the teenager will go on to achieve great things for us.