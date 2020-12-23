Report – Liverpool have made contact to sign £23million player

Few days back, TMW covered an article and stated that Liverpool have reached a deal to sign Renato Sanches from Lille in the January transfer window.

More recently, another Italian source have covered the story and claimed that the Reds have made contact to sign the player next month.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Merseysiders have made contact with super agent Jorge Mendes to ask about signing the 23-year-old midfielder.

The well-known news source have mentioned that the ex Bayern Munich star is not going to cost more than 25 million euros (£23million).

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have an over-crowded midfield department at the moment and they really do not need to lure another midfielder even if Wijnaldum does end up leaving for free next summer.

Apart from the Dutch international, Jurgen Klopp already had the likes of Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Keita and Fabinho in the center of the park before the start of the 20-21 campaign.

Furthermore, we splashed the cash to secure the marquee signing of Thiago Alcantara from UCL winners Bayern Munich in the summer to further strengthen the department.

So, the German manager does not lack quality, experience or depth in the midfield and therefore, the focus should not be on reinforcing the area in January. We can think about it in the summer if and when Wijnaldum departs.

Injury record of Sanches

The Seleccao star has missed a dozen fixtures due to injury this season and over the years, he has been in and out of the squad because of fitness concerns.

We already have injury prone midfielders in the form of Keita and Ox and there is no point of adding another injury prone player, especially to replace Wijnaldum, who has been our fittest star in the center of the park.

