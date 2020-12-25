Reports – Player prepared to agree Liverpool move

Liverpool already have a top quality senior squad and they also have talented youngsters who have stepped up big time this season.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are pushing to secure the signing of a young central defender in the form of Stefan Bajcetic.

According to La Voz de Galicia, after seven years with Celta Vigo, the 16-year-old boy has finally decided to leave and he is prepared to agree a move to Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet have mentioned that the agreement between the La Liga side and the Premier League champions should be official very soon.

Liverpool Echo also covered a story and stated that Manchester United want to hire the services of the teenage player as well but the Merseysiders are confident that they will seal the signing.

On the other hand, yesterday, The Mail also published an article providing positive news for the Anfield faithful.

The renowned British news source claimed that the talks are being held to sign the young defender, who is keen on securing a move to Liverpool.

So, if reports in the media are anything to go by then it will not come as any surprise to see Stefan Bajcetic, son of former Celta Vigo midfielder Srdjan Bajcetic, sign for the 6-time European Champions.

Apart from improving the youth teams, in your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen the first team squad in the winter transfer window?