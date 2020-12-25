Liverpool know £27million could get signing done, were ready to offer £45million – Report

Liverpool have been tracking several central defenders lately and one of them is Sven Botman, who plays for Lille.

According to Foot Mercato, the Reds have expressed their interest by contacting the player’s representative and they were even ready to make an offer of 50 million euros (£45million) to hire the player.

However, they became aware that the French side are in poor financial condition and know that the signing of Botman could be secured for a fee of just 30 million euros (£27million).

The Dutch center back left Ajax to join Lille in the summer transfer window and since then, he has been an integral part of the first team.

So far, in 17 league appearances, the 20-year-old starlet has helped his team keep no fewer than 8 clean sheets. At the moment, the French club are in second place in the table, only behind Lyon due to an inferior goal difference.

Liverpool are without their primary central defensive stars Van Dijk and Gomez, still, they have been able to perform well at the back.

Their prime defensive midfielder, Fabinho, has become the leader of the defense in the absence of the towering Dutch center half and has ensured stability at the back.

Matip has proved to rock solid as well and even the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have stepped up whenever needed by Jurgen Klopp. So, the situation is not as desperate as it seems on paper.

However, with Van Dijk and Gomez out for long term, the Reds must improve the quality of the department and in such a scenario, a center half should be lured.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £27million to sign Sven Botman in the winter transfer window?