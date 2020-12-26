Thiago on bench – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs West Brom

Liverpool will look to strengthen their position on top of the Premier League table when they face relegation threatened West Brom tomorrow.

The Baggies have hired a new manager in the form of Sam Allardyce. He is the last manager to win at Anfield in the league but will need more than a miracle to have any chance of earning three points on Sunday.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Reds got a full week rest and therefore, Klopp should be able to select his strongest possible XI for tomorrow’s game.

Thiago Alcantara took part in his first training session with the squad after returning from injury and therefore, it is too early to start him and we can expect him to be on the bench.

Keita had an impressive outing vs Palace and the Guinean should be given the nod to start ahead of Jones in the midfield. The likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum should retain their starting positions in the center of the park.

The backline should remain unchanged with Robertson, Matip, Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold starting in front of Brazilian shot stopper Alisson.

Our forwards wreck havoc vs the Eagles last weekend and Klopp may make only one change up front. Star winger Mohamed Salah could return in place of Takumi Minamino to start with Firmino and Mane.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-2-3-1 XI vs West Brom: