Report – £20million player could secure Liverpool move next month to replace Kop star

The name of Ozan Kabak has been linked with Liverpool since summer and reports suggest that the defender could secure a move to Anfield next month.

The Merseysiders did not replace Lovren in the summer and then soon after they lost the likes of Van Dijk and Gomez from their central defense due to long term knee injuries.

The duo underwent knee surgeries and should not be returning anytime soon. This leaves Klopp with just one fit senior center back in the form of Joel Matip.

However, it should be remembered that the former Schalke defender missed most part of last campaign due to injury and even this season, he has missed a number of games.

Therefore a central defender is needed to enhance the quality and depth of the position and Kabak has been targeted.

The Mail has covered a comprehensive report and claimed that the Turkish international, who models his tgame on Van Dijk, could secure a move to Liverpool to replace the Kop star in January.

The British news outlet report that Kabak has already played for three big clubs and he has got ample international experience as well. The 20-year-old is powerful on and off the ball and has the ability to dominate at the back.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that due to Schalke’s poor condition on and off the field, it is very likely that the £20million-rated player will leave the Bundesliga side and Liverpool have been the mostly linked club.

Van Dijk transformed our defense since joining the club in 2018 and the main fear in his absence was that who would command the back-line? Fortunately, Fabinho settled in quickly at the back and has led the line in a way that we have not missed the Netherlands captain at all.

In such a scenario, do you think that Klopp really needs to spend £20million to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke next month?