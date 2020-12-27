Liverpool strongly interested in signing £30million world class star

Liverpool have been linked with several top quality central defenders and one of them is Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austrian international’s future has been up in the air and it will not come as any surprise if the Bavarians end up selling him in the winter transfer window.

As per David Ornstein, it is likely that Liverpool will not move to sign a center back in the January because things are not desperate at the back. In the absence of Van Dijk and Gomez, the likes of Fabinho, Matip, Williams and Phillips have been able to perform well.

Still, a versatile star of Alaba’s caliber cannot be ignored and it is stated that Liverpool are strongly interested in signing him from the Bundesliga champions (The Athletic).

Ornstein thinks that the Vienna born player would likely leave the German side on July 1st, 2021 for free.

The 28-year-old defender is a world class star. who is currently at the peak of his game. He will be out of contract next summer and Bayern tried to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

However, reports suggest that the talks broke down when Alaba demanded a huge salary of 12 million euros net per season and the European Champions have put him up for sale to avoid losing him for free next year (AS).

As far as the transfer fee is concerned, last month, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool could get his signing done at a discounted rate of £30million in the winter transfer window.

Alaba has proved to be world class both as a center back and a left back and he has won every major prize with Bayern more than once. We lured Thiago from the Germans last summer, in your view, should we move in to sign Alaba next month?