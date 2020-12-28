Liverpool have to secure signing of £54million star next month – PG view

In the summer, Liverpool sold Lovren and did not replace him. In October, their record signing, Van Dijk, suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. He is not going to return soon.

Last month, Joe Gomez also underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of action for long term and yesterday, Joel Matip limped off the field and after his departure, we looked vulnerable at the back vs West Brom.

So, at the moment, the Reds are without a single senior center half and the PL champions have to move to secure a top center back next month.

Fabinho, our main defensive midfielder has done well in the central defense but if Matip, who has a very poor injury record, does not return soon, then the PL champions would have to rely on youngsters.

The title race is closer than ever and there is no room for comfort. In such a scenario, we cannot expect inexperienced players like Williams and Phillips to consistently perform in 20 odd games to help us retain the title.

Not to forget, apart from Gini, Robbo and Jones, all senior players have suffered injuries this term and if Fabinho gets injured again, we might be in big trouble.

Therefore, Liverpool have to secure the signing of a quality central defender and in our view, Dayot Upamecano should be lured in the winter transfer window next month.

We have been interested in the RB Leipzig CB for quite some time and last month, SportBild even reported that the Merseysiders could fix a deal to sign the £54million star.

Van Dijk has been our leader at the back and Upamecano effectively commands the defense for Lepzig under the management of Julian Nagelsmann.

Last season, the 22-year-old was in top class form for the German side and was a key member of the team that reached the last four of the European Cup. In the last eight contest of the CL, he kept a proven finisher like Diego Costa quiet and was heavily praised by Old Trafford legend Rio Ferdinand (via The Mail).

This term, we have already let in 20 goals from 15 Prmeier League fixtures, on the other hand, with Upamecano leading the defense (12 appearances), Leipzig have only conceded 9 goals (5 clean sheets) in the German Bundesliga thus far.

Few days back, David Ornstein claimed that Liverpool are not looking to sign a center back in January. Now that Klopp does not have single fit senior center half, we think that the German must move to sign one next month. Have your say – Should the Reds splash £54million to sign Dayot Upamecano?