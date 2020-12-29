4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Newcastle – Two changes

Liverpool’s perfect record at Anfield this term was ended by West Brom on Sunday and the Reds will look to return to winning ways when they face Newcastle tomorrow night.

The Magpies lost their last league game against Man City and need a mountain to climb to earn anything vs the Reds.

News – Liverpool have to secure signing of £54million star next month – PG view

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make two changes in the squad that started vs the Baggies at the weekend.

Joel Matip limped off injured in the second half vs West Brom and he was replaced by Rhys Williams. The youngster has performed well this term but the last half hour against Allardyce’s men confirmed that he still needs a lot to learn.

He could not deal with the pace and long balls of the visitors and I think Nat Phillips should get the nod to start vs the St. James’ Park outfit.

The 23-year-old made his PL debut vs West Ham in October and was named the MOTM. Since then, he has only made one appearance for the club. The English starlet should partner Fabinho in the central defense.

Keita is out injured, Milner is back and Thiago could return to the bench as well. Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a couple of substitute appearances since returning from injury and he should start in place of Curtis Jones.

The former Arsenal player could partner Henderson and Wijnaldum in the central midfield.

Mane scored a brilliant goal at the weekend but in the second half, our dynamic trio were average. They will likely start again but if things do not work out then we do have the likes of Minamino and Shaqiri in the back-up.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Newcastle: