Liverpool backed to secure signing of ‘amazing’ £190,000-a-week star if this happens

Liverpool have world class wingers in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The duo have been fantastic for the Reds since moving to Anfield and it will be hard to replace them.

Former Red, Danny Murphy, has backed the Merseysiders to sign a superstar attacker if one of their African stars end up leaving the club.

The retired midfielder claimed that Sancho or Mbappe have what it takes to replace Mane/Salah. The 43-year-old stated (via Goal):

“Liverpool’s team is heavily reliant on the front three so you can’t take a risk. You have to bring in a superstar.”

“I don’t think there are too many out there that you put above Salah in terms of numbers and ability to win matches and score goals. Maybe a Sancho or Mbappe?.”

Out focus is on the England international and Dortmund star because realistically, he is the one we can afford.

Mbappe earns around £315,000-a-week (Le Parisien), on the other hand, Sancho gets a salary of £190,000-a-week (The Mail). Our current highest earnings stars are Salah and Spanish maestro, Thiago, who get a salary of around £200,000 a week (The Daily Mail and The Athletic).

So, we would have to break the pay structure to have any chance of signing the World Cup winning Frenchman but that might not be the case with the Three Lions star.

Sancho directly contributed in over 30 goals in his first season with Dortmund. Last season, he scored 20 goals and provided as many assists for the German side, however, this time around, he has not been in top form.

So far, the 20-year-old has not managed to score a single goal in the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, many have praised the youngster and recently, Saha claimed that he is an “amazing” player (ES). Stats suggest that he really is a quality player.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to replace Mane/Salah?