Liverpool have made contact to sign £27million “machine” this month – Journalist

Liverpool need a central defender in the winter transfer window and once again, the name of Sven Botman is in the focus.

Last month, we covered a report (via Foot Mercato) claiming that the Merseysiders have expressed interest in signing the Lille center half and they can hire his services for a fee of 30 million euros (£27million).

News – Liverpool pip rivals to finally seal signing – Report

As per the latest update recently provided by Duncan Castles, Liverpool have made contact to sign the 20-year-old player, who has been in brilliant form for the French club this season.

The renowned journalist, who writes for The Times and The Daily Record, stated (Transfer Window Podcast):

“Liverpool are working on a deal. That is Sven Botman, in his first season at Lille from Ajax for an initial €8million (£7million). He has been outstanding at Lille,”

“They would be willing to sell the player for twice and a little bit more than the fee they paid. They have been speaking to Botman’s agent. Botman’s agent likes the sounds of the conversations and believes there is a strong possibility of a January bid.”

At Lille, he currently forms a rock solid central defensive partnership with Fonte, who has played with the likes of Van Dijk, Alderweireld and Pepe as well. Castles claimed that the Portuguese star has described Botman as a “machine” who does not make errors (via The Express).

This season, Botman has so far started every single league game for the French side, who are level on points with top of the table Lyon, and helped them keep eight clean sheets.

With Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip out injured, we clearly lack quality and depth in the central defensive positions. Klopp cannot rely on the likes of Phillips and Willians for the entire second half of the campaign to retain the title.

In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should splash £27million to sign Dutch center half, Sven Botman, this month?