Duo return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton

Liverpool have dropped points in their last two league games against oppositions from bottom half of the table.

Next up, the Reds will face Southampton away from home and Klopp’s men would be looking to get back to winning ways to maintain their position on top of the table.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of ‘amazing’ £190,000-a-week star if this happens

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect the German boss to make two changes in the squad that started vs Newcastle United last week.

The back-line would likely remain unchanged. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson should start in the fullback positions and Alisson Becker should be there in the goal.

With all our senior center halves out, Fabinho is irreplaceable in the central defense and Nat Phillips could partner him. The 23-year-old was a little shaky at the back against the Magpies but showed dominance in the air and helped us keep clean sheet.

In the center of the park, versatile duo Thiago and Wijnaldum should return to partner skipper Henderson. The Spanish international showed glimpses of top quality when he came on as a substitute in the last game and he should be given the nod to make his first start since the Merseyside derby in October.

Out front three created several chances but were able to take none vs NUFC and they need to be ruthless in front of goal to earn all three points vs the Saints.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Southampton: