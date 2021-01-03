Reports – Liverpool can get signing done for £36.5million

Liverpool are linked with several center backs and one of them is Braga center half David Carmo.

If reports in the Portuguese media (press image provided below) are anything to go by then the Premier League champions are interested in hiring the services of the Liga Nos defender but they might have to activate the release clause to get his signing done.

According to Record, Liverpool could move in with a proposal to hire the services of the 21-year-old in the January transfer window. They are looking to replace Van Dijk and Carmo could be lured but he is protected by a clause of 40 million euros (£36.5million).

The young defender is very tall at 6 ft 5, has fantastic positional awareness and command in possession and that is why he is likened to the Reds’ record signing (Goal).

Jornal de Noticias also covered a short report yesterday and claimed that the Anfield side have Carmo in their sights for the winter transfer window and he can be lured if the clause of £36.5million is met.

This season, the Portuguese U20 starlet has so far started 11 games in all competitions and has helped Braga keep 6 clean sheets. At the moment, he is out having contracted coronavirus.

O Jogo have also claimed that with the transfer window open, there is already interest from the Merseysiders for Carmo, whose current deal with the Primeira Liga club will expire in 2025 and he can be signed if the above mentioned clause is activated.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have stepped up this season in the absence of senior central defenders but if Liverpool are to retain the title, they should not rely on inexperienced players for the second half of the season.

Do you think the Reds should splash £36.5million to sign David Carmo this month?