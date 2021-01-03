Midfielder’s prime wish is to secure move to Liverpool

Liverpool have ample quality and experience in their midfield department and they really do not need to strengthen the area in the winter transfer window.

The Reds are one of the best clubs in the world and it is not surprising that players dream of joining them.

Recently, Honduran midfielder, Kervin Arriaga, has revealed that his prime wish is to secure a move to Liverpool, the club that he has in his heart.

In an interview with Diez (via Sport Witness), the 22-year-old midfielder revealed:

“The truth is I look at myself in a big team, I think and dream big.”

“Day by day I try to improve, keep learning, I strive to one day get to play in the team that I have in my heart, which is Liverpool of England.”

“Firstly, I hope to God that I can at least have the opportunity to do a trial there. I think that it is worth dreaming big.”

For now, the Premier League champions have stars like James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson available in the center of the park.

Wijnaldum will be out of contract in the summer and can agree a pre-contract with a foreign club this month. On the other hand, Milner is going to turn 35 tomorrow and does not regularly start for us. Still, we have ample depth in the midfield.

Arriaga plays for Honduran club CD Marathon as a defensive midfielder and he has so far made one senior appearance for his country.

Will he ever get the chance to complete his dream move to Anfield? Only time will tell.