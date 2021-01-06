Contact made – Liverpool really pressing to sign £30million star on a bosman in summer

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Alaba on a bosman in the summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, the Reds have made contact with the player’s representative and are really pressing to get the signing done when his contract expires in summer.

However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid have offered him a long term deal and are in favorites to secure his signature.

The famous Italian journalist has further stated that right now, there is no indication that the player will be sold in the winter transfer window as he wants to complete his contract Bayern Munich.

He can obviously get a better deal if he leaves in the summer. For the Bavarians, losing a multi-million pound asset for nothing makes little sense, so, they should look to cash in on him this month.

Back in November last year, Football Insider reported that the German champions would be prepared to sell the 28-year-old defender in the middle of the campaign for a fee of £30million.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Klopp needs to sign a proven central defender this month because all their senior CBs are injured at the moment and they have suffered.

Van Dijk and Gomez were so solid in the defense that our fullbacks, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, did not have to worry much about staying back and focused on pressing and attacking. However, in the absence of the first choice central defenders, it is evident that we are vulnerable, especially on the counters.

Therefore, the Reds, who are in the title race, must not wait for the summer to sign a top center back. They should press to sign Alaba or any other proven star in the winter transfer window. What do you think?