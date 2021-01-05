Report – Liverpool can secure signing for £45million – Face competition

Liverpool are linked with a number of top quality defenders and recent reports suggest that Merih Demiral is on their radar as well.

According to Fanatik, the Turkish international wants to leave Juventus this month because he needs to play regular first team football to eventually feature for the national side in the European Championships.

Pirlo has got ample quality and depth in the central defensive positions at the Old Lady and in the absence of Demiral, others have stepped up. The 22-year-old returned from injury at the weekend and warmed the bench vs Udinese.

Fanatik claim that the former Alanyaspor defender has made it clear that he wants to leave the Italian champions, who are prepared to sell him for 50 million euros (£45million) and would not favor an option of loan to buy.

The Turkish news source have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Atletico, Real, Leicester and Spurs are closely interested in signing the 19-capped international and the team that will offer £45million can secure his signing this month.

Demiral was rock solid for his country in the Euro qualification campaign. He featured in all 8 games and helped his team keep 6 clean sheets. With him leading the back-line, Turkey only conceded 2 goals in their group. Not to forget, he provided an assist in the 2-0 victory over World Champions France.

Unfortunately, for the Bianconeri, he has been highly injury prone. Last season, the Serie A star missed 20 games in all competitions due to an ACL injury and this season, he has already missed 9 games due to muscle related problem (Transfermarkt).

At Anfield, Liverpool first lost Van Dijk and then Gomez to knee injuries and recently lost Matip, who suffered a groin strain. So, it makes no sense for the Reds to bring in a central defender like Merih Demiral, who has spent a lot of time on the treatment table in the past year or so.

