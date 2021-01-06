Klopp maintains contact to ensure £163million forward signs for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool are one of the very few clubs who are consistently linked with PSG superstar Kylian Mabppe.

The young forward will be out of contract in 2022 and reports have suggested that he could leave the French champions in the next summer transfer window.

According to a report covered by Sport (press image provided below) yesterday, new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first mission is to get Mbappe to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the Argentine boss managed to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur when Real Madrid were pushing to sign the England international.

Similarly, now Paris Saint-Germain want him to ensure that the World Cup winning forward stays with the club.

However, Sport claim that there is Jurgen Klopp, who dreams of completing the signing of the former Monaco man for Liverpool. It is stated that the German manager maintains contact with the player to ensure that he ends up moving to Anfield.

In 2019, Mbappe said that he would choose Liverpool on FIFA because they won the Champions League. Moreover, last year, when the Merseysiders were ripping teams apart, the Les Bleus star called them a “machine” (BBC).

So, we know that the 22-year-old is a fan of the Reds but to sign him, Klopp would need to break the club’s transfer record. Back in November, Sport revealed that it would take a fee of 180 million euros (£163million) to complete his signing.

Liverpool’s current record signing is star defender Virgil van Dijk, who was lured for a fee £75million (The Guardian) in the January transfer window three years ago. Should they break the bank to sign Kylian Mbappe?