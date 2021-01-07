Liverpool hope £120,000-a-week star will return to face Man United – Journalist

Liverpool suffered their second defeat of the PL campaign against Southampton in the last game. On the other hand, they have only earned 2 points from the last three fixtures.

The Reds need to step up big time if they are to retain their title and they need key players fit. Right now, they do not have a single senior central defender fit.

The good news is that Joel Matip could return to face Manchester United in our next league fixture.

Speaking on The Red Agenda podcast, renowned journalist, James Pearce claimed that the Cameroonian should be back:

“(Matip) should be back, the hope is that he will be fit for the Man United game which is looming large on the horizon.”

The 29-year-old, who signed a £120,000-a-week contract back in 2019 (Football Insider), suffered a groin injury in the 1-1 draw against West Brom on December 27, 2020.

Unfortunately, Matip has been highly injury prone. The African center back missed majority of the last campaign due to injury. Moreover, this season, he has only made 8 appearances in the Premier League thus far and has been in and out of the squad due to fitness concerns.

However, the former Schalke player has performed brilliantly for us when fit and therefore, his return would be a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp, who would love to have him back for the game against Man United.

Keeping in view his injury record, in our view, Matip should not be rushed back into the starting XI. Let’s hope he returns and trains well in time to face the Old Trafford outfit.