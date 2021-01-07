Liverpool could move to sign world class £217,000-a-week star – Reporter

Liverpool have been linked with several top defenders and now a world class star in the form of Sergio Ramos is in the focus as well.

The Real Madrid skipper’s current deal with the club will expire in the summer and reports have indicated that the veteran has rejected the offer made by the Spanish champions (Marca).

His future remains up in the air and as per recent update provided by El Chiringuito reporter Cristobal Soria, the Premier League champions are interested in signing the 34-year-old player.

Soria claims that Liverpool have made contact and could move to sign the La Roja star when he will be available on a bosman.

This is not the first time the 178-capped international is being linked with a move to Anfield. Back in November 2020, 90min reported that Liverpool have expressed interest in hiring his service.

The £217,000-a-week star (AS) is one of the most decorated players in the world. He has won every major prize with the Los Blancos and was a key member of Spain’s strongest ever national side that won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

Ramos is still performing at the highest level under the management of Zidane and can strengthen the defense at Anfield.

However, I think Liverpool fans might not want to welcome him. His terrible tackle dislocated Mohamed Salah’s shoulder in the European Cup final of 2018 and that memory should still be fresh in the minds of the supporters.

Have your say – Should Jurgen Klopp move to sign Sergio Ramos?