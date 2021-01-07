Liverpool prepared to agree £173,000-a-week terms to sign star – We take a look

David Alaba’s future at Bayern has been up in the air for quite some time and Liverpool are consistently linked with him.

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Fabrizio Romano) claiming that the Reds are pressing hard to sign the Austrian international on a free transfer next summer.

News – Klopp maintains contact to ensure £163million forward signs for Liverpool – Report

More recently, another Italian journalist in the form of Romero Agresti has claimed that Liverpool are prepared to agree terms worth 10 million euros a year i.e. about £173,000-a-week to hire the services of the star defender.

We take a look at our highest earners at Anfield and why Alaba would likely reject the contract offer made by the Reds.

Last month, renowned Spanish source AS revealed that the 28-year-old center back demanded a salary of 12 million euros a season but Bayern did not accept his request (£210,000-a-week).

So, on a free transfer, I do not think that Alaba would like to lower his salary demand keeping in view that he will be a wanted man in the summer.

Furthermore, last summer, Liverpool agreed the signing of Thiago Alcantara in a deal worth £27million from the European Champions. Not only that, they made the Spaniard their highest earner by offering a contract worth £200,000-a-week (The Athletic).

Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, also earns £200,000-a-week at Anfield (The Daily Mail). On the other hand, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino get around £180,000-a-week (The Mirror).

So, it will be hugely surprising for David Alaba, who is one of the best defenders in the world, to accept a salary of £173,000-a-week to join the Reds that too on a Bosman.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.