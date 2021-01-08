4-3-3: Liverpool’s predicted lineup vs Aston Villa – Nine changes

Aston Villa knocked young Liverpool side out of the League Cup last season by winning 5-0. This season, they were able to dismantle the senior Reds squad 7-2 at home.

Now, the two teams will collide at Villa Park in the third round of the FA Cup tonight. Who will come out on top?

The Merseysiders lost their last league game against the Saints and would be hoping to return to winning ways. Keeping in view, that we have to face Man United next in the PL, Klopp could rest more than a few senior players and make nine changes.

In the goal, Kelleher could replace Alisson and the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips may start in the central defense.

Neco Williams should replace Alexander-Arnold in the right back role and Milner may return to replace Robertson in the left back position.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Thiago and Ox still need game to be at the sharpest and the duo could start with Jones in the center of the park.

In the wide attacking positions, Minamino may replace Mane on the left flank, on the other hand, Shaqiri should replace Salah on the right wing.

Divock Origi may replace Roberto Firmino to start as the main center forward up front. Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Aston Villa: