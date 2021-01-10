Liverpool strongly interested in signing £36million player – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Nuno Mendes fro quite some time and the youngster is once again in the lime light.

According to Goal, the Merseysiders made an offer of 25 million euros to sign the 18-year-old left back in the summer transfer window but Sporting CP opted to reject the bid.

The well-known media outlet have claimed that recently, the Lions have agreed a new deal with the teenage sensation that has a mammoth release clause of 70 million euros.

On the twitter account, Portuguese journalist, Bruno Andrade, has mentioned that Liverpool are strongly interested in signing the youngster and the Primeira Liga side would demand a fee of at least 40 million (£36million) euros to let their prized asset leave.

Mendes broke into the first team of Sporting CP last year and immediately impressed to become a regular starter.

This season, he has been one of the best players under the management of Ruben Amorim, whose side are currently on top of the Liga Nos table, 4 points ahead of giants like Porto and Benfica.

So far, in 12 appearances, the versatile wing-back has helped the Lions keep no fewer than 7 clean sheets (conceded just 6 goals).

Situation at Liverpool

The Premier League champions have Andy Robertson as their first choice left back and the Scottish international is arguably the best fullback in the world.

To cover for the former Hull City man, Klopp opted to sign Greek international Kostas Tsimikas in the summer. Unforunately, for us, the ex Olympiacos man has mainly been on the treatment table and in total, he has just featured for 220 minutes in 4 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Veteran James Milner can play effectively as an LB but naturally, he is a central midfielder and should be deployed in his preferred position.

In such a situation, do you think that Liverpool need to sign a left back? Should they move to lure £36million-rated Nuno Mendes?