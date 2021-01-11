Liverpool told signing £140million star in January would secure title

Liverpool badly need a central defender in the winter transfer window but an ex PL footballer thinks that if the Reds end up signing a certain top class Norwegian striker in January, they would retain the title.

Former Aston Villa center forward, Agbonlahor, has heavily praised Erling Haaland and claimed that he is the most complete striker in world football, who’ll be the most expensive player in the world when he leaves BvB.

News – Liverpool strongly interested in signing £36million player – Report

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, the 34-year-old stated:

“He’s the most complete striker out there for me. We’re talking about Premier League clubs wanting him; I think Bayern Munich or Real Madrid are the favourites to get him”

“You look at the Premier League teams that could do with him now; Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, they could all do with him.”

“What would he do for any of those clubs now? If they had him in January, whoever signed him would win the league.”

The Reds do lack a world class out and out center forward but the fact is that they have not really missed a natural No.9 in the last two seasons.

The Merseysiders rely heavily on star wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for goals. Firmino mainly plays in the False No.9 role and he only netted 9 goals in the title winning campaign last term. However, his build up play is of the highest order and vital in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Haaland has banged goals week in week out in the past year and he has already scored 19 times for Dortmund this season. His current contract has a clause that will enable clubs to sign him for a fee of 75 million euros in the summer of 2022 (via talkSPORT).

So, only a ridiculous offer would get his signing done in January or next summer. As per a report covered by Mundo Deportivo last month, the 20-year-old’s current valuation is at around 155 million euros (£140million).

Liverpool are currently the leading goal scorers in the Premier League and they really do not need to improve things up front. They have leaked goals on regular basis this term and therefore, strengthening the defense should be the priority this month.