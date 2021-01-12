Report – Liverpool won over, could move to sign 20-year-old player in summer

Liverpool are linked with a number of center backs and the latest name in the lime light is of Loic Bade.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, the 20-year-old player has won over a lot of people in his debut Ligue 1 season and the Reds are interested in hiring him as well.

The well known French news source have mentioned that Liverpool are actively following the progress of the youngster, who is also wanted by AC Milan, and the clubs could battle to sign him in summer.

The French center half has so far started sixteen league games and helped Lens keep four clean sheets.

Not much is known about the 6 ft 2 youngster but the fact that two European giants are linked with him indicates that the player is highly talented.

As far as the current central defensive situation at Anfield is concerned, Jurgen Klopp did not replace Lovren in the summer and have lost the likes of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip to injuries.

The Cameroonian could return soon still, the Reds clearly lack depth in the central defense and have been relying on youngsters and their first choice DM, Fabinho, to cover in the absence of specialist center backs.

In such a scenario, Klopp needs to move to strengthen the area in the current winter transfer window and waiting for summer makes little sense, especially in an extremely tight title race.

Not so long ago, we were in the pole position to retain the title but tonight, Manchester United will earn top spot if they are able to avoid defeat vs Burnley.

Have your say – Who should the German boss sign to reinforce his central defense this month?