Liverpool backed to agree signing of “top” £53million player this month

Liverpool have been interested in Dayot Upamecano and lately, a recruitment expert backed them to secure his signing this month.

David Webb thinks that the Merseysiders, who are dealing with multiple injury concerns at the back, will be able to strengthen the defense if they splash the cash to sign the RB Leipzig star.

News – Liverpool told huge bid will get £103,000-a-week star signing done

Webb told Sky Sports News

“It’s an interesting one because both teams are looking to compete on all fronts, especially with Manchester United’s recent surge up the league and Liverpool’s defensive problems at the moment,”

“A particular player (I would recommend) that springs to mind is Dayot Upamecano; one I’ve known for quite a long time. He broke onto the scene when he was signed from Valencia to Red Bull Salzburg.”

“I first saw him playing for France U17s. His pedigree over the last few years has developed into a top central defender, given his physical profile, and he’s very comfortable on the ball.”

Earlier this month, The Athletic revealed that the Reds would be financially irresponsible if they opt to sign a central defender during the ongoing crisis (pandemic).

The renowned source reported that the Premier League champions admire Upamecano but it must be remembered that Leipzig will face Liverpool in the first KO round of the Champions League and therefore, the German side would not want to send their superstar to Anfield.

At 22, the French central defender has already played over 130 games for the German side. he was highly impressive in the last campaign and helped his team reach the semi final of the European Cup. So far, he has played three games for France under the management of Didier Deschamps and scored one goal.

This term, no team in the Bundesliga has conceded fewer goals than Leipzig and Upamecano is the leader of their backline, just like we have Van Dijk. With the Dutch and his partner, Gomez, out injured, Liverpool, who had the best defensive record in the last 2 years (PL), have regularly conceded goals.

So, in all fairness, Jurgen Klopp really needs to sign a center back this month but can Liverpool really afford to splash the clash with the pandemic still around? We shall see.

Dayot Upamecano could be lured for a fee of £40million in the summer transfer window but if the Anfield side opt to sign him in winter, they would have to spend around £53million (Sport Bild).