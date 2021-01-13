Liverpool told huge bid will get £103,000-a-week star signing done

Manchester United defeated Burnley last night to move to the top of the Premier League table, three points above Liverpool. The Reds will collide against the Red Devils on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have underperformed and are without a win in the last three league games. They really need to improve the squad in the winter transfer window, especially the central defense.

Recently, club legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Anfield side will fail to win the title if they fail to lure a top center back in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the CBs who have been on the Reds’ radar for quite some time but since he is one of the best around, we’ll need a huge bid bid to secure his signature.

Jim White discussed the Senegalese international with Napoli owner De Laurentiis and claimed that only a record breaking bid would enable the PL champions to get the signing done (talkSPORT):

“He’s absolutely not for sale unless one of the big clubs in England come up with £100million.”

“Anyone going in with anything other than £100million for Koulibaly can forget it.”

Back in November 2020, Anfield legend John Barnes backed Liverpool to sign the African center half in the January transfer window in order to strengthen the back-line (via Goal).

The 29-year-old star has made it into the Serie A Team of the Year on four occasions and he has won the POTY prize for his country on two occasions as well. His current contract with the Naples based club will expire in 2023 and he earns a relatively low salary (La Repubblica) of around 6 million euros a year (£103,000-a-week).

Our record signing, Van Dijk, was hired for £75million and he earns £180,000-a-week (The Guardian). With the pandemic still around, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will make a huge bid to sign Koulibaly but they should really lure someone experienced to cover in the absence of the senior center backs.