Report – £350,000-a-week star open to securing Liverpool move in summer

Liverpool were highly inactive in the summer transfer window of 2019 and did not sign any proven star to reinforce the first team.

Last summer, they agreed two major deals and hired the services of Jota from Wolves and Thiago from Bayern Munich. The duo are top quality but have spent a lot of time on the treatment table this term.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are heavily linked with a move to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Last week, Spanish source AS reported that the Merseysiders are offering a complete package to lure the £350,000-a-week star, who likes the Anfield side and manager Jurgen Klopp, from the Ligue 1 champions.

More recently, The Express have claimed that the 22-year-old attacker is open to securing a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The British outlet have further mentioned that even PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will not come in Mbappe’s way if the Argentine coach is able to sign the likes of Messi and Aguero, who will be out of contract in June, for free.

AS claimed that Nike could help us sign the World Cup winning star. If we can pull thisoff, every Liverpool supporter would be over the moon because the former Monaco boy is one of the best players in the world.

In last year’s Best FIFA Football awards, Mbappe was voted as the 7th best player in the world. He played a vital role in helping PSG reach the final of the Champions League but unfortunately, ended up on the losing side.

This season, in all competitions, the Les Bleus attacker has already directly contributed in 20 goals in just 17 starts so far (Transfermarkt). He can play on either flank and even as an out and out center forward and has what it takes to replace any of our front three. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep you updated.