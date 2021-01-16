Klopp wants Liverpool to secure signing of £31million player – Report

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum will be out of contract in the summer and he is free to agree a pre-contract with any foreign club this month.

The Dutch international has not agreed a new contract with the Reds as yet, he has been one of the most important starts at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp must find a replacement if the German fails to hold onto him.

Read – Star close – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man United

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the the former Borussia Dortmund boss is interested in hiring the services of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

According to Todo Fichajes, Klopp wants the Udinese star and for that he has requested Liverpool to secure his signing in order to replace Wijnaldum and talks have already started.

The news source have mentioned that the Italian side could sell their prized asset for a fee of 35 million euros (£31million). It is further stated that the La Albiceleste midfielder has doubts about moving to Leeds and the project at Anfield suits him perfrectly.

Rodrigo de Paul is a versatile talent, who can play anywhere in the center of the park. In the current campaign, so far, he has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in the Serie A. He is now the captain of the Udinese side.

As far as his international career is concerned, the 26-year-old made his debut back in 2018 and thus far, he has earned 19 caps. However, he is yet to find the net for the two-time World Champions.

At Liverpool, no midfielder has played more games under Klopp than Wijnaldum. The Netherlands star has remained fit and has consistently performed well for us. So, if he decides to leave, we must find a suitable replacement.

In your view, is Rodrigo de Paul good enough to replace the former Newcastle star at Anfield?