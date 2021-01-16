Star close – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man United

Liverpool will hope to end their three game win-less run in the PL when they face their arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently three points above the Reds, who can regain top spot by earning all three points at Anfield tomorrow. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip is close (LFC) and the decision to play him vs the Old Trafford outfit will be made later.

Liverpool have been vulnerable at the back but Matip, who has been injury prone, has put in top performances whenever fit. So, to have the strongest possible side, the PL champions need the Cameroonian in the central defense with Fabinho.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should start in the fullback positions. Trent had a nightmare of a game last time out vs Southampton and hopefully he will return to form vs United. Alisson must replace Kelleher to start in the goal.

In the center of the park, Thiago could play in the No.6 role and in front of the Spaniard, the likes of Wijnaldum and captain Henderson should start.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane and Salah did get on the score-sheet against a young Aston Villa side in the FA Cup and the duo could start with Firmino up front.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man United: