Liverpool could move to sign £35.5million attacker – Report

Liverpool were heavily linked with Adama Traore in the summer transfer window but in the end, they opted to lure Diogo Jota, who is currently out injured.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are still interested in the Spanish international and could move to sign him.

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Troare and do not rule out moving in for him. The likes of Leeds United and Man City have him on their radars as well.

The renowned Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the 24-year-old attacker could leave Wolves this month in order to get more minutes to earn a place in the La Roja’s European Championships squad.

Troare is one of the fastest players in the Premier League and last season, he was in top form, especially in the first half of the campaign.

The former Barca attacker won the MOTM awards in both the fixtures against Manchester City in the Premier League. His consistent performances helped him earn his first national call-up, moreover, his market value rose to around 70 million euros (Mundo Deportivo).

Unfortunately, this season, he has been average. In 17 appearances, he has only started 10 league games under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo and is yet to find the net.

So, his market value has dropped considerably and Sport claim that Wolves would want at least 40 million euros (£35.5million) from his sale

Jurgen Klopp has been a huge admirer (Sky Sports) of the speedy playmaker but the Reds have ample quality and depth in the attack with stars like Mane, Salah, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Shaqiri and Origi around.

Moreover, at the moment, central defense is our weakest department (due to injury concerns) and should be reinforced on priority basis in the winter transfer window.