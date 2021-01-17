Report – Liverpool offer of £36million+ can get midfielder signing done for Klopp

Liverpool have tried to agree a new extension with Georginio Wijnaldum but the latest reports indicate that the player has decided to leave the Reds in order to join Barcelona for free next summer (The Mirror).

The Dutch international must be replaced and reports suggest that Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul is on the radar at Anfield.

According to Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the Argentine international from the Serie A side but it would take an offer of more than 40 million euros (£36million+) to get his signing done.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that Udinese do not want to sell their star midfielder but an official offer from Liverpool can force them to offload him.

Rodrigo de Paul is naturally a central midfielder but he can effectively play as an attacking midfielder and even as a defensive midfielder if needed.

This season, so far, he has made 17 league appearances for the Italian side and directly contributed in 6 goals. Last night, he featured for full 90 minutes against Sampdoria and scored his team’s only goal. Unfortunately, Udinese lost the contest 2-1.

At the moment, Klopp has got players like captain Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, veteran Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones and Wijnaldum in the midfield. So, there is quality and depth in the center of the park, however, apart from Gini and Jones, the rest have had to deal with on and off injury concerns.

Wijnaldum has been ever present for us under the German manager and a top quality player should be signed to replace him. Rodrigo de Paul, 26, is in his peak years and has got ample international experience under his belt.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £36million+ to get his signing done?