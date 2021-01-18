Liverpool have made contact to sign £53.4million player – Face competition

Liverpool were only able to get a single point vs Manchester United last night to extend their win-less run in the Premier League to four games.

The Reds have been without first choice central defenders, Van Dijk and Gomez, for some time and the duo are not expected to return soon. Klopp’s men, who were leading the PL table a few weeks back, are now longer in pole position to retain the title.

News – Report – Liverpool offer of £36million+ can get midfielder signing done for Klopp

Leicester are a point ahead, Everton will be a point above as well if they win their game in hand, Man United are three points ahead and Man City will be four if they beat Villa on Wednesday.

Journalist David Maddock thinks that the Anfield side have two weeks to save their title defense and that can be done by signing a new central defender. Will Klopp move to sign one this month? We shall see.

Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild, Christian Falk, has recently claimed that Liverpool have made contact to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

However, the Merseysiders are not alone in the race to lure the French international, Falk tweeted that the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea are providing competition as well.

Upamecano put in world class performances last term, especially in the Champions League. Moreover, this season, Leipzig have conceded just 14 goals in 16 Bundesliga fixtures and the Les Bleus center half has commanded the back-line well.

It must be remembered that Liverpool have to face Leipzig in the CL next month and if the former Salzburg players moves to Anfield in the winter transfer window, he will be eligible to face his current side.

The German club would surely not want to strengthen their opponents by sending over one of the best stars.

Also, it must be taken into consideration that Upamecano’s release clause of 45 million euros would only become active in the summer (Sport Bild). Right now, he could cost around 60 million euros (£53.4million).

In your view, can Liverpool retain the Premier League title without signing a central defender this month? Should they move to lure Dayot Upamecano?