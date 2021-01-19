Liverpool keen on signing £38.7million+ rated play breaker – Report

Liverpool are interested in several midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Daniel Cabral.

According to Flazoeiro, the Reds are keen on signing the defensive midfielder, who currently plays for Flamengo’s U-20 squad, and could even move in this winter transfer window.

The Brazilian news source claim that more than a dozen clubs are interested in hiring the services of the play breaker.

It is reported that Cabral’s sale could be the biggest ever in the history of Flamengo i.e. he could leave for more than the £38.7million that Real Madrid paid to sign Vinicius from the South American club (BBC).

The 18-year-old was a key member of the national side that won the U-17 World Cup back in 2019. He started all seven games in the tournament and helped his team keep three clean sheets.

The youngster has not made his debut for the senior club side as yet but the fact that so many clubs reportedly want him indicates that he is a top talent.

As far as the situation at Anfield is concerned, Fabinho is our main play breaker and even skipper Jordan Henderson has impressed in the defensive midfield role whenever needed.

However, the dilemma is that due to injuries in central defense, our main holding midfielders have usually played at the back. In the last game vs Man United, Fabinho and Hendo started in the central defense.

So, for now, we really need to invest in order to improve the center back positions so that our star midfielders can be deployed in their preferred roles.

