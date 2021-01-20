Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Burnley

Liverpool have only managed to earn three points from their last four league games and are no longer in pole position to retain their title.

Next up, the Reds will face Burnley at Anfield and will look to get back to winning ways.

As far as the team news is concerned, Klopp recently confirmed that Matip did not feature vs Man Utd because he did not do complete sessions after returning from injury. However, now he has trained normally and we can expect him to start vs the Clarets.

The Cameroonian should start in the central defense with Fabinho. The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would likely retain their fullback positions. Alisson was world class in the last game and he must start in the goal.

Captain Henderson started in central defense vs Manchester United and with Matip returning, the England international should start in the central midfield. The former Sunderland player could play with Thiago and Wijnaldum in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, our front three have been out of form and I’d personally like to see Shaqiri and Minamino start ahead of Salah and Firmino. However, it will not be surprising to see the Egyptian and the Brazilian start with Mane again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Burnley: