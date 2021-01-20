Liverpool especially interested in signing £30million player – Must secure this month

Liverpool desperately need to sign a central defender this month and they are consistently linked with top players. One of them is David Alaba of Bayern Munich.

Reports have suggested that the Reds want to hire his services on a free transfer next summer but keeping in view the crisis at the back, in our view, they must secure his signing this month.

Spanish media outlet Marca revealed that the Austrian international has agreed a deal to move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, the 28-year-old’s dad has claimed that no decision has been made as yet (Bild).

Renowned German news source Bild have reported that other top teams are still interested in signing the defender from the Bavarian and in the Premier League, Liverpool are especially interested in hiring his services.

The Premier League champions need signing of a center back in the winter transfer window. With Van Dijk and Gomez out injured and the return date still not in sight, the Reds should reinforce the key area.

They have not managed to win a single game in the last four league outings and cannot afford to stay further behind in the title race if they want to retain their crown.

To lure David Alaba this month, it may require a fee of £30million (Football Insider) and a big contract. He is a proven quality world class star, who was a key member of the Bayern side that won the treble last season and even this term, he has performed at the highest level for the Bundesliga champions.