Report – Klopp strongly committed to signing £18million-a-year star for Liverpool in summer

Liverpool have world class wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at Anfield but the duo will turn 29 this year and soon, the Reds should look for a long term replacement.

As per reports going on in the media, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with the Merseysiders for quite some time. The latest report coming from Spain is interesting.

According to Sport (press image provided below) Real Madrid are looking to finance the signing of the French international by selling Eden Hazard, who has proved to be flop since moving to the Bernabeu from Chelsea.

However, the famous Spanish news source have claimed that the Los Blancos face heavy competition from Liverpool.

Liverpool are currently the leading goal scorers in the Premier League but they have only scored once in the last four fixtures. Sport claim that Jurgen Klopp is strongly committed to signing Mbappe to strengthen and refresh the squad that needs reinforcements.

It is further stated that the German manager maintains regular contact with the World Cup winning attacker and his representatives, moreover, Liverpool are willing to financially compete with Real Madrid to get his signing done.

Therefore, Sport claim that it is up to the former Monaco player, who earns around £18million-a-year (AS), to decide where he wants to play after leaving PSG if the club president allows him to leave next summer.

The 22-year-old has rejected a contract extension and his current deal expires in the summer of 2022, so, the French champions cannot risk losing a major asset for free and could allow him to go next summer.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the next few months.