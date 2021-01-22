Situation at Anfield could bring £36million star closer to Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool suffered their first league defeat at Anfield since 2016 even after dominating the contest vs Burnley last night.

The Reds have failed to register a single goal in the Premier League in 2021 and they have only earned 3 points from their last five league games. If things do not improve quickly then the reigning champions will be out of the title race.

News – Klopp strongly committed to signing £18million-a-year star for Liverpool in summer

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Adama Traore from Wolves (Sport).

The Merseysiders are still the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League, therefore, the recent drought is baffling. They clearly seem to lack ideas in the final third, moreover, the finishing in front of goal has been poor as well.

We do miss Diogo Jota but the Portuguese international is still a few weeks away from returning to action. Therefore, Spanish source Sport claim that the situation at Anfield (lack of goals and multiple injury concerns) could bring Traore closer to securing a move to Liverpool.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the Reds were after the Spaniard last season as well but due to the very high asking price, the move did not happen. Now, it is stated that the player could be lured for just 40 million euros (£36million).

Traore tormented Premier League defenders in the first half of the last campaign. However, he has not scored a single league goal for Wolves since December 2019.

Therefore, in all fairness, Liverpool, who are already going through a rough patch in the attacking third, do not need to sign an attacker who failed to find the net in the PL in the entire year of 2020.

In your opinion, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to reinforce the squad in the winter transfer window?