Liverpool ready to agree terms to secure signing, offer could be accepted – Journalist

Liverpool have been interested in signing David Alaba for a long time and if the latest reports going on in the media are anything to go by then they are really serious about hiring his services.

The Bayern Munich superstar will be out of contract in the summer, so, he can agree a pre-contract with any foreign club this month. Top clubs are after his signature and renowned journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Liverpool are ready to agree terms as well.

The Head of Football for Bild has claimed that Liverpool have made a contract offer to the 28-year-old central defender which has not been rejected as yet. Hence, the offer could still be accepted.

Falk stated (Bild):

“We had reported about their (Liverpool’s) interest and that they have also thrown a salary offer into the ring which has not yet been rejected.”

Earlier this month, Italian reporter Romero Agresti revealed that the Merseysiders are prepared to agree a contract worth £173,000-a-week to sign the Austrian international on a free transfer.

Alaba is one of the best defenders in the world. He excelled at Bayern at the start while mainly playing as a left back but in the past few years, he has been rock solid as a central defender.

The decorated star, who has won every major title with the Bundesliga giants, has got a brilliant left foot with which he can pass and strike the ball with top quality.

It would be a massive signing if Liverpool can get a world class and experienced star like Alaba for free next summer. However, in all fairness, Klopp needs to sign a central defender this month keeping in view the ongoing crisis at the back.

Will Liverpool be able to secure the signing of David Alaba? Only time will tell.