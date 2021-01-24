Report – £160million star would be keen to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool are consistently linked with Kylian Mbappe and it would be a huge capture if somehow Jurgen Klopp can get his signing done.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then even the French international could be interested in moving to Anfield.

According to ESPN, the contract situation of the Les Bleus star is a massive concern for Paris Saint Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions have been trying to agree a new contract with the 22-year-old for a long time but as yet, they have not achieved the objective.

Mbappe’s current deal with the French giants will expire in the summer of 2022 and the club surely do not want to lose such an expensive asset for free.

Therefore, if he does not sign a new deal, he could be sold in the next summer transfer window. Top clubs are after his signature and the PL champions are one of them. ESPN claim that Mbappe would be keen to secure a move to Liverpool.

At the moment, the Reds, who have some of the best attacking players in the squad, are struggling in front of goal and Mbappe is a player that can strengthen any offense in the world.

As per Spanish source Sport, it is likely that Paris Saint-Germain would demand a mammoth fee of 180 million euros (£160million) to sell him next summer.

So, to have any chance of signing the former AS Monaco attacker, Liverpool would have to break their club transfer record, which is going to be hard taking into consideration the financial implications of the COVID-19.

Klopp may have to sell one of his star attackers to fund the deal for Kylian Mbappe. If that is the case, in your view, who should the German manager sell to get the signing done?