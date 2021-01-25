Deal close – ‘Fantastic’ attacker to agree Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool seem to be in a turmoil at the moment. They are 6 points behind league leaders Man Utd in the PL and last night, the Red Devils managed to knock the Reds out of the FA Cup as well.

The Merseysiders really need to strengthen their squad by signing a center half but recent reports suggest that they are close to securing a young attacker.

News – Report – Liverpool could move to sign £70million star

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are set to seal the signing of Derby County attacker Kaide Gordon in a deal that could rise to £3million.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that Tottenham wanted to sign the 16-year-old right winger as well but the player himself is keen on moving to the Premier League champions.

As per The Daily Telegraph, even Manchester United have been in the race but Liverpool are winning to get his signing done.

Gordon made 8 appearances for the U-18 Derby side, scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists before making his debut for the senior side last month under the management of Wayne Rooney (Transfermarkt).

The retired England international, who is now the permanent manager of Derby, heavily praised the youngster and stated (via The Daily Mail):

“Kaide is a fantastic player and he has got a lot of potential. He has come through the academy. He is 16, he has got a lot of development to do and he is definitely at the right place to do that.”

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him.”

So far, the teenager has only played a single minute in the Championship (vs Birmingham City), so, not much is known about him. However, Rooney rates him highly and the fact that top PL clubs have been after him indicates that the attacker is talented.