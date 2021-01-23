Report – Liverpool could move to sign £70million star

If Liverpool do not adequately strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window then they must splash the cash in the summer.

Several top players are linked with a move to Anfield and the latest name in the lime light is that of West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

News – Liverpool ready to agree terms to secure signing, offer could be accepted – Journalist

According to an exclusive report covered by 90min, the reigning Premier League champions are interested in signing the England international in the summer transfer window.

The news source claim that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the play breaker’s price could fall to £50million and for that kind of money, Liverpool could move to sign him.

Rice’s current contract with the Hammers will expire in 2024 and he is one of their most important players, therefore, I do not think that David Moyes would let him leave for cheap.

Earlier this month, ESPN revealed that West Ham would ask a fee of £70million to keep the suitors away from their prized asset.

Declan Rice has proved to be a top class holding midfield star in the past year. Due to consistent performances, Southgate handed him his debut for England in 2019 and so far, he has already played 10 times for the Three Lions.

However, the main question is that do Liverpool need to sign him? I do not think so.

At Anfield, we have already got Fabinho, who is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and even skipper Henderson has performed the role well whenever called upon. Right now, Fabinho is playing in the central defense with Van Dijk and Gomez out injured and we have missed the Brazilian in the midfield.

Not to forget, we also have Thiago, who is a specialist in the No.6 role. Therefore, we do not have to splash the cash to sign Rice. What do you think?