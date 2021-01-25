Klopp regards £53m star as natural Van Dijk partner – Can be signed this month

Liverpool lost 3-2 at Old Trafford last night and in all fairness, the Reds have completely looked lost in 2021.

We have only managed to earn just a single win this year, that was in the FA Cup and against the youth team of Aston Villa. Reinforcements in the winter transfer window are needed but it looks unlikely that the owners would spend.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool will go head to head with Manchester United to secure the signing of Dayot Upamecano.

The renowned news outlet have mentioned that the French international has got a release clause of £38million in his contract that can be activated in the summer transfer window.

With Virgil van Dijk and Gomez out injured, Liverpool desperately need to sign a central defender this month and if reports in France are anything to go by then Upamecano can be lured in the current transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, RB Leipzig are going through an economic crisis and the German Bundesliga side could sell the 22-year-old star this month if they receive a suitable offer.

Jurgen Klopp rates the Les Bleus star highly and regards him as as a natural partner for Van Dijk. However, the dilemma is that the Liverpool boss has been told by FSG that no funds will be provided to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window (The Mirror).

The Anfield faithful are already furious with the on-field results and it is even more infuriating to know that the club owners are (reportedly) not ready to splash the cash to solve the on-going concerns for Klopp.

We badly need a central defender to revitalize our campaign and it would be painful if a rival club ends up signing Dayot Upamecano, who has been a top defender for Leipzig. To sign him this month, a fee of £53m could be required (Sport Bild).