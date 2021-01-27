Trio return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Spurs

Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by arch rivals Manchester United and before that, they were beaten by Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield.

Tomorrow night, the Reds will face Tottenham Hotspur away from home. Another defeat would probably end their hopes of retaining the title.

Jurgen Klopp could make three changes to the squad that started vs Man United on Sunday.

As per The Times, the likes of Joel Matip and skipper Jordan Henderson are set to return for the Merseysiders to face the north Londoners.

The Cameroonian should partner Brazilian star Fabinho in the central defense in front of Alisson Becker. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson could retain their starting full back positions in the squad.

On the other hand, the captain should replace veteran James Milner to start with the likes of Wijnaldum and Spanish international Thiago in the center of the park.

As far as the offense is concerned, Senegalese star Sadio Mane would likely return to start on the left wing in place of Curtis Jones. Firmino and Salah did well against the Red Devils and the duo should start again tomorrow vs Tottenham.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Spurs: