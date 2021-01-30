Contact made – Liverpool assure £306,000-a-week player starring role to secure move in summer

Another day, another report linking Liverpool with French superstar Kylian Mabppe.

As per the latest news going on in the media, the Reds assure Mbappe a starring role at Anfield to convince him to secure the move in summer.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of £90,000-a-week man to solve conundrum

According to French source Canal +, Jurgen Klopp has already contacted the representatives of the player and he is pressing to get the Les Bleus forward to Anfield.

On the other hand, Brazilian international Fabinho, who used to play with the young attacker at Monaco, is also trying to persuade him to join the reigning PL champions.

Journalist, Geoffroy Garetier, claimed that Fabinho has told Mbappe his game has improved under the management of Jurgen Klopp and the German manager can take the Frenchman to the next level as well.

Furthermore, the French reporter stated that that 22-year-old is being told that he will become the face of the Anfield club, who would build the team around him. He could possibly replace one of Klopp’s front three.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been world class for us and are absolutely loved by the supporters.

In the last two seasons, we won the Champions League, European Super Cup, Club World Cup and the Premier League and our African duo were ranked above Kylian Mbappe in the The Best FIFA Football awards.

However, it must be taken into consideration that Mane and Salah will turn 29 this year and the Merseysiders should look for someone good enough to replace them in the long run. That is why Mbappe is being targeted.

The World Cup winner’s contract with PSG will expire in less than 18 months and at the moment, he earns around £306,000-a-week (Le Parisien). Do you think Liverpool can afford to sign him?