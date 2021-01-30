Liverpool told £53million will get playmaker signing done before deadline – Report

Liverpool do not really need to sign an attacking player in the winter transfer window but reports suggest that they are interested in a Portuguese star.

According to Record, the Premier League holders have asked about hiring the services of Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP in the January transfer window.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that the Primeira Liga side have no plans of letting their star player leave this month.

However, Goncalves, mainly known as Pote, has got a release clause of 60 million euros (£53million) in his contract and Sporting point towards it. So, activating the clause is the only way Liverpool can get his signing done before deadline.

The 22-year-old signed for the Liga Nos side for just a fee of 6.5 million euros and he has been able to replace Bruno Fernandes at the club.

Pote can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but he has mainly excelled as a right winger. So far, in 13 league starts, the youngster has already directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 14 goals (12 goals and 2 assists).

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool did manage to improve their attack by signing Seleccao star Diogo Jota from Wolves and immediately, he started to impress at Anfield. However, at the moment, he is out injured and Klopp has badly missed him.

The Reds do lack quality in depth as far as the offense is concerned but right now, the main conundrum is at the back and we must sign a center half before deadline.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign before the closure of the winter transfer window?