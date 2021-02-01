Medical prep underway for £25million star to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool defeated West Ham United last night and are still in the running to retain their PL title.

However, the Reds must strengthen the back-line before today’s transfer deadline and reports suggest that Ozan Kabak could end up moving to Anfield.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are racing to agree a deal to sign Kabak and preparations are are already underway to get the player’s medical done in Germany.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are looking to lure the 20-year-old a loan fee of around £2.5million with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The deal is still complicated, Sky claim that the transfer window in Germany will shut down at 5pm UK time and the Bundesliga side do not have much time to find a replacement.

As per DaveOCKOP (via Sky Germany), Schalke have contacted Arsenal to hire the services of Shkodran Mustafi in order to replace Ozan Kabak at the club.

If Liverpool can get his signing done then it will be a brilliant deal because the £25million rated (The Mail) central defender has been on the radar of the PL champions for quite some time and is even wanted by the likes of Palace, Leicester and Man United.

The Reds wanted to hire the services of the Turkish international in the summer to replace Dejan Lovren (The Mail) but in the end, he stayed with Schalke.

Will they be able to finally secure his signature before the closure of the winter transfer window? Only time will tell. For the latest updates, watch this space.