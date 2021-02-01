Deal close – £25million player pressing to seal Liverpool move

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are close to signing Ozan Kabak.

The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Reds are confident about capturing him by paying a higher loan fee and the 20-year-old himself is pressing to seal Liverpool move having already agreed personal terms.

The deal has been dependent on Schalke signing a replacement for the Turkish international and Kicker reported that the German club want Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal.

Romano claims that the World Cup winning defender has reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the Gunners and he is set to join the Bundesliga side. This has now opened the door for the Reds to sign Kabak on loan with an option to buy.

As per The Athletic, Schalke want an initial loan fee of £2million for the defender they value at £25million.

Kicker claim that the option to buy would be around 23 million euros i.e. £20million. Meanwhile, Sky Sports News have confirmed that the 7-capped international has passed his medical ahead of his move to Anfield.

So, if reports from renowned sources are to be believed then everything is failing in place for the Merseysiders and it will not come as any surprise to see Ozan Kabak sign for the Premier League champions.

Lately, Nat Phillips has done seriously well at the back in the absence of senior center backs. So, it will be intriguing to see who will start in the central defense under Klopp if we do end up signing both Kabak and Ben Davies.