Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brighton – Three changes

Liverpool comfortably defeated West Ham United in the last league game and will look to continue their winning run when they face Brighton tonight.

The Reds have struggled to earn maximum points against the bottom six teams this term and were able to only get a draw vs the Seagulls away from home.

Read – How Liverpool could line up after key winter signings

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp may make three changes to the squad that started vs the Hammers at the weekend.

It is definitely too early for new signings Kabak and Davies to feature and Fabinho is still a doubt. So, we can expect skipper Henderson to start in the central defense with Nat Phillips, who was solid at the back in the last game.

The fullback positions should remain unchanged and Alisson must start in the goal as well.

In the center of the park, Milner might be on the bench. Klopp talked about his hamstring concern and Curtis Jones could take the place of the veteran to start with Wijnaldum and Thiago in the midfield.

In the attack, Mane was brilliant vs Spurs but missed the contest vs West Ham with a minor fitness concern. Klopp confirmed that it was nothing serious but just enough for him to miss the game against Moyes’ men.

The Senegalese international and Roberto Firmino could return to start with Mohamed Salah in the attack. The Egyptian international is leading the golden boot race and scored two fantastic goals in the last game.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brighton: