Kabak starts, trio return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man City

Liverpool suffered a shocking home defeat against Brighton in the last game. They have failed to win in their last 4 league games at Anfield and next up, leaders Man City will visit them tomorrow.

The Reds are already 7 points behind the Sky Blues, who have a game in hand. So, another defeat would probably end Klopp’s title defense.

As far as the team news is concerned, the German manager should make more than a few key changes to the squad that started vs the Seagulls in the midweek.

Alisson has returned to training and the Brazilian international should replace Kelleher to start in the goal.

New signing Ozan Kabak may get the nod to make his debut and start in the central defense with Fabinho, who missed the last few games due to fitness concerns. This would allow Henderson to play in the center of the park.

The skipper should play as the main defensive midfielder in front of our backline. In front of him, the likes of Thiago and Wijnaldum should start.

As far as the attack is concerned, Sadio Mane is back and the Senegalese attacker, who was badly missed vs Brighton, must start with Firmino and Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Man City: